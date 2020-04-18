In biggest daily jump, Singapore reports 942 new Covid-19 cases, total reaches 5,992

In biggest daily jump, Singapore reports 942 new Covid-19 cases, total reaches 5,992world Updated: Apr 18, 2020 13:21 IST
Reuters
Singapore’s health ministry confirmed 942 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, a new daily record, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city-state to 5,992.
The vast majority of the new cases are of “work permit” holders living in foreign worker dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
tags
top news
trending topics