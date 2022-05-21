In crisis-hit Sri Lanka, state of emergency lifted: 5 key developments

The Sri Lankan government on Saturday lifted the state of emergency, which it imposed in the island nation earlier this month for a second time amid the ongoing financial crisis, the country's wort-ever. Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had announced a state of emergency with effect from May 6 midnight, almost a month after imposing the first phase, on April 1.

Here are the developments from Saturday as Sri Lanka continues to battle its economic crisis:

(1.) Citing an improvement in the law and order situation, the Presidential Secretariat announced emergency had been lifted with effect from Friday midnight, local media reported. Under the state of emergency, police and security forces had sweeping powers to arbitrarily arrest and detain people.

(2.) The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) questioned a senior police officer, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chandana D Wickramaratne, in connection with the May 9 assault on peaceful demonstrators by Rajapaksa supporters at the Galle Face Green protest site in Colombo.

(3.) Several parts of Colombo, the country's largest city and financial capital, will witness a 10-hour-long water supply cut. The water supply cut will begin at 10pm and continue till 8am on Sunday.

(4.) Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took as prime minister for a record sixth term last Thursday, three days after the resignation of his predecessor and President Gotabaya's older brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa. came under fire for his remarks to Sky News that ‘tourists coming to Sri Lanka can take part in demonstrations.’

(5.) An additional 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel arrived on the island from India, the Indian high commission announced. More aide, in the form of edible items and medicines, will reach on Sunday.

