India sends another consignment of food, medicines to crisis-hit Sri Lanka
India has sent additional aide to economic crisis-hit neighbour Sri Lanka which will reach Colombo on Sunday, the Indian high commission in Sri Lanka tweeted.
“People of #India, standing by their brethren in #SriLanka. Rice, milk powder and medicines worth more than SLR 2billion is scheduled to reach #Colombo on Sunday. The consignment was flagged off from #Chennai by CM of Tamil Nadu @mkstalin on Wednesday,” the Indian mission posted on its Twitter handle.
Till now, New Delhi has extended economic support to Colombo to the tune of $3.5 billion to help the island nation in tackling the economic challenges. As part of its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, India has provided assistance to overcome the shortage of food and medicines.
On Thursday, Sri Lankan high commissioner Milinda Moragoda met national security advisor Ajit Doval wherein they discussed issues including the economic crisis in the Lankan nation.
Sri Lanka is facing the worst economic crisis in decades, with the shortage of essentials leading to massive protests across the country. The Central Bank has now announced that the country will lower the amount of foreign currency that the individuals can hold to $10,000, penalising anyone who holds foreign currency for more than three months, AFP reported.
Central Bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe urged people to deposit the excess foreign currency in banks or convert into local currency within two weeks. After that time, the central bank officials along with police will carry out raids and the hoarders will be fined.
The move comes amid severe shortage of currency which has resulted in hardships in paying for the import of essentials like fuel, cooking gas, medicines and food.
Over 35 per cent of the total foreign currency transactions happen outside of the banking sector, stated Weerasinghe. Emphasizing the current economic crisis in Sri Lanka, he further said that the people of the island country are in a dire need of essential imports like gas, fuel, and medicine without having to stand and wait in long queues. For that, Sri Lanka's foreign currency must be kept in the banking system.
Elon Musk visits Brazil's Bolsonaro to discuss Amazon rainforest plans
Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk met with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday to discuss connectivity and other projects in the Amazon rainforest. Read: Twitter board says it plans to 'enforce' Musk merger agreement Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has surged under Bolsonaro, reaching its highest annual rate in more than a decade, according to official data from the national space agency.
UN rights chief to visit China on May 23, may stop at Xinjiang amid abuse claims
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will embark on a visit to China next week - from May 23 to May 28. As part of the visit, Bachelet's is scheduled to visit Guangzhou, Kashgar and the Xinjiang regional capital of Urumqi from where multiple reports of abuses of Uighur Muslims continue to surface.
IPEF a significant milestone in Washington’s Indo-Pacific engagement: NSA
Ahead of President Joe Biden's official launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) in Tokyo next week, the United States on Friday said that a “wide-ranging and comprehensive” set of countries are set to join the initiative and it will represent a significant milestone in US engagement in the region. India has not made an official decision on joining the pact, but New Delhi is examining the framework “positively”.
China says Canada’s Huawei, ZTE 5G ban ‘groundless’
China on Friday hit out at Canada for banning Chinese telecoms giants Huawei and ZTE from Canadian 5G networks, warning of retribution and signalling a fresh bout of diplomatic tension between Beijing and Ottawa. Citing national security issues, Canada on Thursday said it plans to ban the use of China's Huawei Technologies' and ZTE Corp' 5G gear, joining the rest of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network comprising the US, Australia, New Zealand and the UK.
British finance minister Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murthy in UK's Rich List
British finance minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy have been included in the 'Rich List' of the 250 wealthiest British residents, Reuters reported. The couple's reported wealth is of 730 million pounds ($911.19 million). Sunak's inclusion in the The Sunday Times UK Rich List at the 222nd slot is a result of his wife Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and philanthropist mother Sudha Murthy.
