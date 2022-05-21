'Tourists who want exciting time': Video of Sri Lanka PM joking goes viral
In an interview with Sky News, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said tourists who are looking for an exciting time can visit Sri Lanka as there are several options now in the strife-torn island country. "Maybe they could take part in the demonstrations. Maybe they could hold placards which say the President of Sri Lanka to go home, or you could hold a placard asking the prime minister to go home. All that is option that's available," the prime minister said with a smile on his face. Also Read: Sri Lanka falls into default for the first time ever
Watch
The anchor then took a moment and said that his question on tourism was actually a serious question as tourism is an important part of any emerging market. "It's good to see you being lighthearted," the journalist said.
"But you are not encouraging people to visit Sri Lanka or are you? It's a genuine question," the journalist asked.
"We are not discouraging people from visiting but we understand the shortage of foreign exchange and some of the demonstrations going on and the shortage of essentials that they may not visit Sri Lanka this time," the prime minister said.
This part of the interview has gone viral on social media as people are commenting on whether it was appropriate for the prime minister to crack a joke.
In the same interview, the prime minister blamed the last administration for the current economic crisis of the country and said Sri Lanka has never faced such a situation where the country has no dollars, no rupees.
"I can understand the anguish of the protesters - the young and the old. The young who see their future being taken away, and the old, who are suffering, the middle class, who see their lifestyle collapsing… farmers without fertiliser. There are many demonstrations outside police stations, petrol stations and other places. And it shows the anger, the despair, and the hopelessness that the people feel," he said.
-
China's zero-Covid policy becomes a political liability for President Xi Jinping
Protests bubbling in big cities, dismal economic indicators and rampant discontent online - China's zero-Covid policy is morphing from a propaganda victory to a political liability for President Xi Jinping. While much of the Western world suffered huge outbreaks, China's "dynamic zero-Covid" approach was upheld as an emblem oXi's shrewd leadership and celebrated during the ruling Communist Party's centenary last year.
-
Biden and South Korea's Yoon set to discuss nuclear cooperation, North Korea
President Joe Biden is devoting his Saturday to cementing ties with South Korea and its new leader Yoon Suk Yeol as the two sides consult on how best to check the nuclear threat from North Korea at a time when there's little hope of real diplomacy on the matter. The division of the Korean peninsula after World War II has led to two radically different nations.
-
Trump pays $110,000 fine for blocking New York state tax probe
Former President Donald Trump has paid the USD 110,000 in fines he racked up after being held in contempt of court for being slow to respond to a civil subpoena issued by New York's attorney general. Trump paid the fine on Thursday but must still submit additional paperwork in order to have the contempt order lifted, the office of Attorney General Letitia James said Friday. A message seeking comment was left Friday with Trump's lawyer.
-
Quad to take up the Indo-Pacific challenge in Tokyo
In the backdrop of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, QUAD is expected to record a forward momentum to strengthen the grouping at the Tokyo summit on next Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the senior-most member of the QUAD with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the last new member to join the grouping.
-
Monkeypox cases could 'accelerate', warns WHO health official in Europe: 10 pts
While the WHO held an emergency meeting on Friday, a top health official has sounded a warning that cases could “accelerate”. “As we enter the summer season... with mass gatherings, festivals and parties, I am concerned that transmission could accelerate,” WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge has been quoted as saying by news agency AFP. Here are ten points on monkeypox alarm: 1. Nearly 100 cases are confirmed or suspected in Europe.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics