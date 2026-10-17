'Phantom farter' mystery takes over Zelensky's press briefing at EU summit: ‘Journalists forced to flee’

A bizarre incident cast a shadow over the high-profile European Union summit in Brussels when journalists waiting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's press briefing encountered what was described as a "mystery". Sweden's PM Ulf Kristersson, left, meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, Friday. (AP)

"While waiting for Volodymyr Zelensky, reporters are trying to solve a mystery: Who keeps farting in the European Council press briefing room," Politico Europe said on X, sharing a report.

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'Who is the phantom farter' Sharing the report on X, political economy analyst and correspondent Shankkar Aiyar described it as "hilarious".

"Who is the phantom farter," he wrote, sharing the Politico report in the post.

"Reporters waiting for President Volodymyr Zelensky in the European Council press briefing room have repeatedly been forced to deal with a fetid farter in their midst," it added.

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"It isn’t the first time either, with several journalists (including this correspondent) forced to flee a diplomatic briefing last night after an eye-watering emission," it continued.

"Everyone is running on nothing but coffee and the fear of missing out on a briefing, so we suppose it is to be expected. Still, one can’t help but wish the mystery malodorer would take themselves outside and sort it out before people pass out," it further read.