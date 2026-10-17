'Phantom farter' mystery takes over Zelensky's press briefing at EU summit: ‘Journalists forced to flee’
Sharing the ‘phantom farter’ report on X, political economy analyst and correspondent Shankkar Aiyar described it as "hilarious."
A bizarre incident cast a shadow over the high-profile European Union summit in Brussels when journalists waiting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's press briefing encountered what was described as a "mystery".
"While waiting for Volodymyr Zelensky, reporters are trying to solve a mystery: Who keeps farting in the European Council press briefing room," Politico Europe said on X, sharing a report.
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'Who is the phantom farter'
Sharing the report on X, political economy analyst and correspondent Shankkar Aiyar described it as "hilarious".
"Who is the phantom farter," he wrote, sharing the Politico report in the post.
"Reporters waiting for President Volodymyr Zelensky in the European Council press briefing room have repeatedly been forced to deal with a fetid farter in their midst," it added.
Also Read | Macron slams 'very politicised' EU leader debate on migration
"It isn’t the first time either, with several journalists (including this correspondent) forced to flee a diplomatic briefing last night after an eye-watering emission," it continued.
"Everyone is running on nothing but coffee and the fear of missing out on a briefing, so we suppose it is to be expected. Still, one can’t help but wish the mystery malodorer would take themselves outside and sort it out before people pass out," it further read.
Also Read | EU, Gulf leaders postpone Riyadh summit as Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia disrupt major events
Social media users join in
The comment section of the post turned hilarious when X users continued to share their humour.
"That writer is obviously the phantom farter. I don’t make the rules," a comment under the post read.
"Silent but deadly," another user said.
Another comment read, "I was nowhere near the place, honest."
Also Read | US-Russia diesel deal and the Ukraine war
Zelensky on US-Russian diesel deal
Ukrainian President Zelensky on Friday condemned US President Donald Trump's diesel deal with Russia, according to Reuters.
The US-Russia diesel deal angered Ukraine and its European allies, it said.
Meanwhile, he also welcomed the prospect of a greater role in talks for European allies he called "real leaders".
The Ukrainian leader told the EU summit in Brussels that Russia did not want peace, the report added.
Last weekend, Trump announced that Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to target each other's energy facilities.
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