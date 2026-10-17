London Beer Flood: How a brewery disaster caused deluge, killing 8 people 200 years ago

Imagine a wave of beer crashing through a neighbourhood, smashing into homes and burying people under rubble. On October 17, 1814, London witnessed precisely such a disaster. The disaster unfolded at Meux & Co's Horse Shoe Brewery, near the junction of Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Street, in central London. (Wiki)

A giant beer vat burst at a brewery, unleashing thousands of barrels of porter into nearby streets. The incident, remembered as the London Beer Flood, killed eight people and became one of the strangest industrial disasters in British history.

The disaster unfolded at Meux & Co's Horse Shoe Brewery, near the junction of Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Street, in central London. The brewery stood close to St Giles, a densely populated and impoverished neighbourhood where many families lived in cramped homes and basement rooms.

How did the London Beer Flood happen? At the centre of the incident was an enormous wooden vat, about 22 feet (6.7 metres) tall, containing fermenting porter, a dark beer that was popular in London at the time. The vessel was reinforced with heavy iron hoops to hold its wooden structure together.

On the afternoon of October 17, a brewery storehouse clerk noticed that one of the iron hoops had slipped off the vat. Such incidents had occurred before, and the problem was not treated as an immediate emergency. The vat eventually burst, releasing its contents with tremendous force.

The escaping beer damaged neighbouring vessels, setting off a chain reaction that released even more liquid. The torrent smashed through part of the brewery's brick wall and surged into the surrounding streets and homes.

How much beer flooded the streets? The amount released is not consistently reported across historical accounts. Estimates range from around 128,000 to 323,000 imperial gallons, approximately 580,000 to 1.47 million litres, as the initial rupture triggered further breakages.

The sheer volume of liquid, combined with the force of the collapse, turned the accident into a deadly flood. Nearby buildings were damaged, and people living in the surrounding neighbourhood were caught in its path.

Eight people died in the disaster The London Beer Flood claimed eight lives, with women and children among the victims. Five of those who died were attending a wake for a two-year-old child in a nearby cellar when the flood struck. The torrent and collapsing structures trapped people inside homes, leaving them little chance of escape.

The tragedy was especially devastating for residents of St Giles, where overcrowding and poverty had already made living conditions difficult. The flood destroyed homes and left families dealing with both loss of life and the destruction of their belongings.

What happened to the brewery after the flood? Despite the scale of the disaster, Meux & Co's brewery survived. The loss of such a large quantity of beer created a substantial financial burden, particularly because duty had already been paid on the lost stock. The company obtained financial relief through a rebate from the authorities, helping it avoid collapse.

An inquest examined the deaths and returned a verdict that the victims had died “casually, accidentally and by misfortune”. The finding meant the deaths were treated as accidental rather than attributed to criminal wrongdoing.

The brewery continued operating for more than a century before relocating in 1921. The site where the Horse Shoe Brewery once stood is now occupied by the Dominion Theatre in London's West End.