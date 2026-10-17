CEC stir reaches London as protests, counter-protest held at Parliament Square; Watch

People supporting and opposing the CEC and the Cockroach Janta Party gathered at the Parliament Square, according to news agency ANI . In a video of the crowd at London's Parliament Square, protesters can be seen raising flags and posters while chanting slogans.

Follow live updates of the CJP protest here .

A crowd gathered at Parliament Square, London, UK, on Saturday, reportedly to protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). They were faced with supporters of the CEC, who also assembled at the spot to hold a counter-protest.

How were the London demonstrations connected to protests in Delhi?

How were the London demonstrations connected to protests in Delhi?

Who took part in the London protest and counter-protest?

Who took part in the London protest and counter-protest?

Why did protesters gather in London over CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

Why did protesters gather in London over CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

According to an X post shared by the Students' Federation of India, United Kingdom, the organisation gathered outside the High Commission of India, and wrote, "LONDON STANDS WITH INDIA!" The protesters demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, according to the post.

Also Read | ‘Why was Jantar Mantar shut?’ Protesters defy curbs to join CJP march in Delhi

The demonstrations also resonated internationally, as members of the Indian diaspora in London staged a counter-protest in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, opposing protests by the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and other like-minded groups outside the Indian High Commission.

Delhi protests - What is happening The Cockroach Janta Party and the Opposition INDIA bloc have been protesting over the ongoing voter roll revision in the country.

Alleged irregularities: The controversy centres on alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's electoral roll updates, prompting demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Also Read | ‘Where does CJP go when issues arise in other states?’ CM Rekha Gupta amid anti-CEC protests in Delhi

Multiple FIRs: The police have detained more than 150 protesters on Friday and registered multiple FIRs for breaching prohibitory orders, news agency PTI reported.

NOC to Congress for Ramlila Maidan rally: A No Objection Certificate (NOC) was issued to the Congress for a rally at Ramlila Maidan, ANI reported, citing Delhi Police on Saturday.

Speaking to the news agency, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Rohit Rajbir Singh said the ground will be booked from October 25 to November 3.

This move comes following Jantar Mantar being de-notified as a designated venue for organising protests and demonstrations in Delhi.

Abhijeet Dipke granted conditional bail CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday, October 17. This comes a day after he was detained on his way to Connaught Place in Delhi and subsequently arrested.

One of the primary conditions would be to ensure there is no breach of peace on his end for one year.

Meanwhile, CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka continue to remain in custody. “Now just waiting for my brothers to be free…,” Dipke posted on X.

CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde was released on a personal bond.

(With inputs from agencies)