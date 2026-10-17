Saudi executes 5 nationals over 'terrorism-related' offences

Five Saudi Arabian nationals were executed by the country after being convicted in “terror-related offences”, news agency Reuters reported on Saturday. Those executed were accused of joining a foreign organisation designated as terrorist, attacking security forces and supporting attacks inside Saudi Arabia. Buildings near King Fahad Highway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (REUTERS)

More details on the five nationals and their alleged links to terror offences are yet to emerge.

Bangladeshi nationals executed Earlier this week, two Bangladeshi nationals were executed in Saudi Arabia after they were convicted of committing alleged ‘immoral acts’ inside a mosque in the city of Mecca.

A Gulf News report identified the duo as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar. The man and woman were found guilty and sentenced under ta'zir, a punishment under Islamic law.

However, Bangladesh reportedly claimed that it had not been informed about the executions beforehand.The Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah has formally sought acknowledgement of the matter from Saudi authorities, Bangladeshi news outlet the Daily Star reported.