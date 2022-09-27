In Photos: Japan set to honour assassinated ex-PM Shinzo Abe amid tight security

A stream of mourners paid their respects to Shinzo Abe on Tuesday ahead of a state funeral for the assassinate former prime minister.

Shinzo Abe State Funeral: A woman cries during an interview after flower offering in a park near the Nippon Budokan ahead of the state funeral. (AFP)

An area has been set up near the Budokan funeral hall venue for members of the public to leave flowers and tributes.

Leaders from around the world have gathered in Tokyo for Shinzo Abe's state funeral. More than 700 foreign guests have flown in, including 50 current or former state leaders.

Shinzo Abe State Funeral: A policeman stands by as members of the public (behind) pay their respects to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. (AFP)

Dignitaries include US Vice President Kamala Harris, PM Narendra Modi, Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, Indonesia Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, and European Council President Charles Michel.

The 67-year-old politician, Japan’s longest-serving PM, was assassinated at an election rally in July.

Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Staff prepare before the start of the state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. (AP)

Over 20,000 police officers have been deployed for Tuesday’s event as security has been kept exceptionally tight.

