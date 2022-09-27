Home / World News / Shinzo Abe state funeral: The legacy of Japan's longest-serving prime minister

Shinzo Abe state funeral: The legacy of Japan's longest-serving prime minister

world news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 09:49 AM IST

Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Shinzo Abe is credited for giving stability and security to Japan. Before Shinzo Abe returned to power in 2012, Japan had suffered its biggest trauma since World War Two.

Shinzo Abe State Funeral: People leave flowers and pay their respects to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.(AFP)
Shinzo Abe State Funeral: People leave flowers and pay their respects to former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

As thousands of attendees, including representatives from over 217 countries, territories and international organizations, arrive in Japan to attend the state funeral of the country's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, his contribution to Japan as the country's longest serving post-war prime minister has been immense.

Despite, opinion polls showing that most Japanese were not fond of him, he kept coming back to power. Even now, there have been many protests against the state funeral for the assassinated prime minister.

Read more: Shinzo Abe state funeral: Timeline of the career of the assassinated Japanese PM

But Shinzo Abe is credited for giving stability and security to Japan. Before Shinzo Abe returned to power in 2012, Japan had suffered its biggest trauma since World War Two - a massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown at Fukushima. Shinzo Abe helped the country's economy with a plan called “Abenomics”, declaring vehemently “Japan is back”.

Another legacy of the former prime minister is national security and diplomatic relations. Shinzo Abe sought to build an alliance of what he called "like-minded democracies", including India and Australia and has been instrumental in the founding of the Quad.

Shinzo Abe removed Article 9 which is part of the country's constitution, making it a pacifist nation since World War Two. But facing the threat from China and North Korea rising, Shinzo Abe removed Article 9.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
shinzo abe prime minister shinzo abe
shinzo abe prime minister shinzo abe

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out