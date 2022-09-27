Home / World News / Shinzo Abe state funeral: Timeline of the career of the assassinated Japanese PM

Shinzo Abe state funeral: Timeline of the career of the assassinated Japanese PM

Updated on Sep 27, 2022 09:33 AM IST

Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Shinzo Abe is credited with bringing stability to Japan following a period of economic stagnation and frequent leadership changes.

Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.(File)
Mallika Soni

As a state funeral for the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes place on Tuesday, his contribution as a politician and the longest-serving prime minister remained quite significant for the country. Shinzo Abe was assassinated on July 8 in the city of Nara during a campaign speech. Shinzo Abe is credited with bringing stability to Japan following a period of economic stagnation and frequent leadership changes.

Here's a look at the life and career of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe:

September 21, 1954: Shinzo Abe was born in Tokyo, the son of former foreign minister of Japan Shintaro Abe and the grandson of former prime minister Nobusuke Kishi.

1977: Shinzo Abe earned a political science degree from Seikei University in Tokyo and relocates to US to spend three semesters studying public policy at the University of Southern California.

1979: He started working at Kobe Steel.

1982: Shinzo Abe left the company to pursue new opportunities with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Foreign Ministry.

1993: Shinzo Abe was then chosen to serve as an LDP lawmaker for Yamaguchi.

2005: Shinzo Abe becomes chief cabinet secretary and is in charge of negotiating the release of kidnapped Japanese nationals from North Korea.

September 26, 2006: Shinzo Abe takes office as Japan's first prime minister and oversees economic reforms.

2007: Shinzo Abe steps down as prime minister, citing health reasons.

2012: Shinzo Abe becomes the second prime minister after being re-elected as LDP president.

2013: Shinzo Abe introduces his "Abenomics" plans, which focused on structural reforms and easy lending.

2014-2020: Shinzo Abe held the position of prime minister for a total of four terms.

August 28, 2020: Shinzo Abe declares his resignation as prime minister citing health reasons.

July 8, 2022: During a speech at a political gathering in the city of Nara, Shinzo Abe is fatally shot.

Sign out