Updates: Ceremony features video tribute to former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Updated on Sep 27, 2022 11:01 AM IST

Shinzo Abe State Funeral Updates: Abe, who was the country's longest-serving prime minister, was attacked on July 8 in the Japanese city of Nara during a campaign speech and died later that day.

Shinzo Abe State Funeral Updates: A portrait of Shinzo Abe hangs above the stage during the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe.
Shinzo Abe State Funeral Updates: A portrait of Shinzo Abe hangs above the stage during the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe.(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk
Shinzo Abe State Funeral Updates: State funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on July 8 in the city of Nara during a campaign speech, is taking place. Representatives from over 217 countries are participating in the state funeral which is being held in Tokyo. Shinzo Abe's funeral is the second state funeral for a former Japanese prime minister since World War 2. 

PM Narendra Modi is attending the state funeral in Tokyo. Ahead of the state funeral PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 27, 2022 11:01 AM IST

    Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Ceremony features video tribute to Shinzo Abe

    Mourners watched a video tribute to former Japan PM Shinzo Abe featuring key moments from his career.

  • Sep 27, 2022 10:53 AM IST

    Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Shinzo Abe's wife at the state funeral

    Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Akie Abe, wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, attends the state funeral. (Reuters)
    Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Akie Abe, wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, attends the state funeral. (Reuters)

    As proceedings for the state funeral for former PM Shinzo Abe began, his widow Akie Abe arrived at the Budokan venue carrying his ashes.

  • Sep 27, 2022 10:43 AM IST

    Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Japan PM Fumio Kishida receives Shinzo Abe's ashes in a ceremonial box

    Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has received the ashes, which appear to be contained in a ceremonial box. Kishida then handed it to the military officers after which the box was placed at the centre of the altar. 

  • Sep 27, 2022 10:42 AM IST

    Shinzo Abe State Funeral: State funeral for ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe begins

    The state funeral has begun as thousands are seated in the arena. A military band played a dirge as senior Japanese dignitaries walked in.

  • Sep 27, 2022 10:36 AM IST

    Shinzo Abe State Funeral: 1,000 soldiers to perform ceremonial duties

    Up to 1,000 soldiers will perform ceremonial duties with a military honour guard firing 19 blank rounds from a cannon to salute the former PM.

  • Sep 27, 2022 10:31 AM IST

    Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Shinzo Abe's ashes being carried into Nippon Budokan

    Shinzo Abe's ashes being carried into the Nippon Budokan as over 700 foreign guests, state leaders and dignitaries look on.

  • Sep 27, 2022 10:24 AM IST

    Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Massive protests ahead of ‘costly’ state funeral for ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe

    Shinzo Abe State Funeral Protests: The costs for the state funeral for Shinzo Abe have been estimated to be at 1.7 billion yen, approximately $12 million which has angered many in Japan. Japan's prime minister Fumio Kishida has attempted to assuage public concerns many times since the start of the protests as the controversy undermines his proposed record defense spending increase. Kishida's approval ratings have reached at the lowest level since he assumed office in October.

  • Sep 27, 2022 10:05 AM IST

    Shinzo Abe's State Funeral: Venue of Shinzo Abe's state funeral is pictured

    Shinzo Abe's State Funeral: Staff prepare before the start of the state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. (Reuters)
    Shinzo Abe's State Funeral: Staff prepare before the start of the state funeral of assassinated former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. (Reuters)
  • Sep 27, 2022 09:54 AM IST

    Shinzo Abe state funeral: The legacy of Japan's longest-serving prime minister

    Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Shinzo Abe is credited for giving stability and security to Japan. Before Shinzo Abe returned to power in 2012, Japan had suffered its biggest trauma since World War Two. Read more

  • Sep 27, 2022 09:45 AM IST

    Abe strengthened India-Japan partnership, says PM Modi in Tokyo

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his “deepest condolences” for the death of former premier Shinzo Abe to his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida during a meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday. Read more 

