Updates: Ceremony features video tribute to former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Shinzo Abe State Funeral Updates: State funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on July 8 in the city of Nara during a campaign speech, is taking place. Representatives from over 217 countries are participating in the state funeral which is being held in Tokyo. Shinzo Abe's funeral is the second state funeral for a former Japanese prime minister since World War 2.

PM Narendra Modi is attending the state funeral in Tokyo. Ahead of the state funeral PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.