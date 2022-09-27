Abe strengthened India-Japan partnership, says PM Modi in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his “deepest condolences” for the death of former premier Shinzo Abe to his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida during a meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting on Tuesday morning, ahead of the state funeral for Abe. Modi is among some 20 heads of state and government visiting Japan to attend the funeral.

While conveying his condolences, Modi noted Abe’s contributions in “strengthening India-Japan partnership as well in conceptualising the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region”, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

“We are meeting today in this hour of sorrow. After coming to Japan today, I find myself feeling more sad because the last time I was here, I had a very long talk with Abe San. I never thought that after leaving, I would have to hear such news,” Modi said in his opening remarks at the meeting, speaking in Hindi.

Modi said Abe and Kishida, in his former role of the foreign minister, took India-Japan ties to new heights and expanded them in many areas. “Our friendship and the friendship of India and Japan played a huge role in creating a global impact,” he said. The people of India remember and miss Abe, he added.

Modi and Kishida had a “productive exchange of views on further deepening bilateral relations”, the statement said. They discussed a number of regional and global issues.

The leaders also renewed their commitment towards further strengthening the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership, and in working together in the region and at various international groupings and institutions.

Abe, Japan’s longest serving prime minister, was assassinated during an election campaign meeting on July 8. India had announced one day of national mourning on July 9 as a mark of respect for Abe.

Besides attending Abe’s state funeral at the Budokan, a famous indoor arena originally built for the 1964 Olympics, Modi will participate in a greeting occasion at Akasaka Palace, where Kishida and Akie Abe, the former premier’s widow, are expected to be present.

Abe and Modi elevated bilateral relations to the status of a special strategic and global partnership in 2014. The “Confluence of Two Seas” speech by Abe at a joint session of India’s Parliament in 2007 laid the ground for the emergence of the Indo-Pacific region as a contemporary political, strategic, and economic reality, and his contributions to bilateral ties was recognised when India conferred the Padma Vibhushan on him in 2021.