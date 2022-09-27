In Photos: Japan set to honour assassinated ex-PM Shinzo Abe amid tight security
Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Leaders from around the world have gathered in Tokyo for Shinzo Abe's state funeral.
A stream of mourners paid their respects to Shinzo Abe on Tuesday ahead of a state funeral for the assassinate former prime minister.
An area has been set up near the Budokan funeral hall venue for members of the public to leave flowers and tributes.
Leaders from around the world have gathered in Tokyo for Shinzo Abe's state funeral. More than 700 foreign guests have flown in, including 50 current or former state leaders.
Dignitaries include US Vice President Kamala Harris, PM Narendra Modi, Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, Indonesia Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, and European Council President Charles Michel.
The 67-year-old politician, Japan’s longest-serving PM, was assassinated at an election rally in July.
Over 20,000 police officers have been deployed for Tuesday’s event as security has been kept exceptionally tight.
