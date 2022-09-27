Home / World News / Watch: PM Modi leaves flowers on ex-Japan Shinzo Abe's altar in final farewell

Watch: PM Modi leaves flowers on ex-Japan Shinzo Abe's altar in final farewell

Updated on Sep 27, 2022 12:27 PM IST

Shinzo Abe State Funeral: PM Modi was seen along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the funeral as leaders from around the world arrived in Tokyo for the service.

Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect during the state funeral for Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe.(Reuters)
By Mallika Soni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the state funeral of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe in Tokyo and paid floral tributes at the service.

PM Modi was seen along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the funeral as leaders from around the world arrived in Tokyo for the service.

The guests included US Vice President Kamala Harris, Singapore's PM Lee Hsien Loong, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, Indonesia Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, and European Council President Charles Michel.

Watch video here:

Ahead of the state funeral PM Modi said in a tweet on Monday that he remembered Shinzo Abe as “a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan friendship”.

During the ceremony at the Nippon Budokan Hall a video tribute to Shinzo Abe featuring his key moments was played. The tribute included the time when Shinzo Abe met Prime Minister Narendra Modi among many photos of the Japanese premier with world leaders at global summits.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

narendra modi shinzo abe

