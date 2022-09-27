In Queen Elizabeth II's final moments, by her bedside were…

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 27, 2022 05:05 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II: The corgis were seen at the monarch's funeral procession and were pictured alongside Prince Andrew.

Queen Elizabeth II: Queen Elizabeth II had two Corgis, Muick and Sandy.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Queen Elizabeth II spent her final moments with her beloved corgis at her bedside, a report in the Daily Mail said. Royal corgis Muick and Sandy were "in the room" with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle when she died on September 8, the report said.

The corgis were also seen at the monarch's funeral procession and were pictured alongside Prince Andrew waiting the arrival of the Queen's hearse.

Prince Andrew will reportedly take care of the Queen's beloved pets after her passing away. One of them- Muick- was a gift from Prince Andrew to his mother.

Queen Elizabeth's love for corgis was widely known as she is believed to have owned more than 30 pups during her 70-year reign.

When asked my a mourner visiting the Queen lying-in-state about the corgis, Prince William said, “I saw them the other day. They’re being looked after fine. They’re two very friendly corgis. They’ve got a good home. They’re being looked after very well.”

Mallika Soni

