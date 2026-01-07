In snub to Trump, Canada says it will open consulate in Greenland

Toronto: In an indirect snub to US President Donald Trump’s threat to annex Greenland, the Canadian government has announced that it will open a consulate in the capital of that territory. Danish flag flutters next to Hans Egede Statue in Nuuk, Greenland. (REUTERS)

In a statement on Tuesday, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand said she will be in Greenland’s capital Nuuk in the “coming weeks” to officially open the consulate, which will “mark a concrete step in strengthening our engagement in support of Denmark’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including Greenland”.

Her statement came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on the margins of the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris.

According to a release from the Canadian prime minister’s office, Carney “emphasised Canada’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark, including Greenland, which must be respected in accordance with international law”.

“The future of Greenland is for Greenland and Denmark to determine. Canada will continue to work with Denmark, Greenland, and other partners in our shared responsibility for the security and resilience of the Arctic,” the statement added.

This was the second time in recent days that Canada has made a difference of opinion with the Trump Administration evident.

Earlier, it reacted with caution to the capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro by American Special Forces personnel who subsequently flew him to New York to face Federal charges.

In a statement at the time, Carney said his government “welcomes the opportunity for freedom, democracy, peace, and prosperity for the Venezuelan people”.

“Canada has long supported a peaceful, negotiated, and Venezuelan-led transition process that respects the democratic will of the Venezuelan people,” he noted.

However, he said Canada called “on all parties to respect international law,” adding, “We stand by the Venezuelan people’s sovereign right to decide and build their own future in a peaceful and democratic society. Canada attaches great importance to resolution of crises through multilateral engagement and is in close contact with international partners about ongoing developments.”

Carney also spoke with Venezuelan anti-regime activist of 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado on Sunday. At the time, Carney “affirmed Canada’s steadfast support” for a “Venezuelan-led transition process that promotes stability and respects the democratic will of the Venezuelan people”.