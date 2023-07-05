Fireworks fade, bullets fly! Independence Day ends in mayhem as NYPD reports 11 shot, 2 dead in ten shooting incidents

As the Fourth of July holiday came to a close in the Big Apple, the city was hit with a spate of shootings that left 11 people injured and 2 dead, according to police reports. Five of the shootings occurred in the Bronx, prompting the NYPD to initiate a modified "level four mobilization." This involved dispatching one radio car from each of the city's 77 precincts to the borough. The heightened police presence was in response to a series of recent multiple shootings in the area.

A Grim Night

A total of 11 people were shot in 10 incidents overnight, the NYPD said.(Robert Mecea)

The fatal victims in Wednesday's shootings included an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man who were shot on Morris Avenue in The Bronx. Mayor Eric Adams arrived at the scene as police investigated the incident.

In another tragic incident, a 30-year-old man was gunned down in Upper Manhattan. Additionally, two women aged 21 and 20 were wounded in separate shootings in Brooklyn and East Harlem, respectively.

A Night of Violence Unleashed

The wave of violence began around 12:40 a.m., when a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg in the Throggs Neck section of The Bronx. He managed to reach Westchester Square Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Approximately 20 minutes later, a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg and buttocks in the same neighborhood. He initially sought medical assistance at Montefiore Medical Center but was later transferred to Jacobi Medical Center, also in stable condition.

The police are still investigating whether the two Throggs Neck shootings are connected.

In Brownsville, Brooklyn, at around 1:30 a.m., a 20-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Bristol Street and Livonia Avenue. She was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where her condition was reported as stable. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

In Inwood, Upper Manhattan, around 1:30 a.m., a 30-year-old man was shot in the face on Vermilyea Avenue. Despite being rushed to Harlem Hospital, he was pronounced dead.

More Incidents Unfold

At around the same time, a 29-year-old man arrived at Lincoln Medical Center in The Bronx with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The exact location of the shooting has yet to be determined.

Around 1:40 a.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in the right arm at the intersection of East 176th Street and Grand Concourse in The Bronx. He sought treatment at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center and was listed in stable condition.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., a 20-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg on Chester Street in Brownsville. He was also taken to Brookdale Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second fatal shooting of the night occurred around the same time on Morris Avenue in the Fordham Heights section of The Bronx. Two male teenagers, aged 18 and 19, were shot, with the younger victim succumbing to his injuries at St. Barnabas Hospital. The older teen was listed in stable condition after being taken to the same hospital. Police have detained two persons of interest but have yet to press charges.

In East Harlem, a 21-year-old woman was shot around 3:55 a.m. at NYCHA's Washington Houses. She was taken to Metropolitan Hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

Lastly, in Coney Island, Brooklyn, a 42-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs at around 4 a.m. He was initially treated at Coney Island Hospital and later transferred to NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn, where he is now listed in stable condition.

An Ongoing Investigation

No arrests have been made so far, and the motive behind the deadly violence is still unclear. The police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shootings as the city grapples with the aftermath of a disturbing night of gun violence.

As the community mourns the loss of lives and hopes for a safer future, authorities are working to bring those responsible to justice and address the underlying issues contributing to the rise in gun violence in the city.

(Source: New York Post)