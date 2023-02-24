India abstains from UN General Assembly vote on Ukraine

India was among 32 countries that abstained as the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Friday calling for an end to the war in Ukraine, with India’s envoy to the world body saying the move wasn’t enough to achieve the goal of a lasting peace.

A total of 141 member states voted in favour of the resolution at an emergency special session hours before the conflict entered its second year, while seven countries, including Russia, Belarus and North Korea, voted against it.

The countries that abstained included China, Bangladesh, Cuba, Iran, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The non-binding resolution reiterated the demand that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine” and called for a cessation of hostilities. It urged member states to cooperate to address the global impacts of the war on food security, energy, finance, the environment and nuclear security.

While explaining India’s vote, Ruchira Kamboj, the country’s permanent representative to the UN, questioned the effectiveness of the United Nations and the Security Council in tackling contemporary challenges and pointed to the resolution’s “inherent limitations”.

“India remains steadfastly committed to multilateralism and upholds the principles of the UN Charter. We will always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out. While we take note of the stated objective of today’s resolution, given its inherent limitations in reaching our desired goal of securing lasting peace, we are constrained to abstain,” she said.

“Are we anywhere near a possible solution acceptable to both sides? Can any process that does not involve either of the two sides ever lead to a credible and meaningful solution?” Kamboj asked.

“Has the UN system, and particularly its principal organ, the UN Security Council, based on a 1945-world construct, not been rendered ineffective to address contemporary challenges to global peace and security?”

India has abstained on all three votes so far on the Ukraine crisis at the UN General Assembly since Russia launched the invasion on February 24, 2022.

India has not publicly censured Russia’s actions while calling for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states to be respected.

At a meeting with President Vladimir Putin last September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “today’s era is not of war” and pointed to the problems of food and energy security faced by developing countries while nudging the Russian leader to end the conflict.

Kamboj said India continues to be concerned over the situation in Ukraine, where conflict has “resulted in the loss of countless lives and misery, particularly for women, children, and the elderly, with millions becoming homeless and forced to seek shelter in neighbouring countries”. She described reports of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure as deeply worrying.

“We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives. In this context, our prime minister’s statement that this cannot be an era of war bears reiteration. Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one’s interest, instead an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward,” she said.

International principles and jurisprudence make it clear that parties to a conflict should ensure civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targeted, and the global order is based on international law, the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states. “These principles must be upheld without any exception,” Kamboj said.

Kamboj also highlighted the “unintended consequences” of the war on the Global South, and said it is critical that the voice of developing states is heard and their legitimate concerns are addressed.

“India’s approach to the Ukraine conflict will continue to be people-centric. We are providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to some of our neighbours in the Global South under economic distress, even as they stare at the escalating costs of food, of fuel, and of fertilisers - which has been a consequential fallout of the ongoing conflict,” she said.

While noting the resolution’s emphasis on increasing support by UN members for diplomatic efforts to achieve peace, Kamboj said “reports from the ground portray a complex scenario, with the conflict intensifying on several fronts”.

