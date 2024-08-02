India blocks X handles of journalists criticising pro-Khalistan propaganda in Canada

Toronto: In a surprising development, the Indian Government has asked the social media company X to block a pair of handles that have been prominent in criticising and countering pro-Khalistan propaganda in Canada. The handle of Canadian journalist Mocha Bezirgan, which has been blocked in India by X at the request of the Indian government.

The handles, which appear to be blocked in India, are those of Mocha Bezirgan, a Calgary-based independent journalist and Journalist V, who divides his time between Toronto and the Bay Area in California. They were informed by X’s legal department of the “legal removal demand” from the Indian Government on Thursday.

The notice stated the demand came as it was deemed the accounts’ “content violates India’s Information Technology Act, 2000.” X told them Indian law “obligates” it to “withhold access to this content in India” but it will remain available elsewhere.

Bezirgan has reported from various pro-Khalistan events in Canada, including from the so-called referendum in Calgary on Sunday, organised by the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice or SFJ. For his troubles, he has been accused of being part of a spy network run by India with his image used in that context in a post from SFJ.

He has also received threats, including a message in mid-July, when a person identifying himself as Arshdeep Hans wrote, “Your days are numbered. I’m coming to Calgary soon. — Ima kill you when I see you.”

In a message to the Hindustan Times, Journalist V, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “As a freelance journalist covering issues faced by the diaspora in North America, I was shocked to find my Twitter account withheld in India. Other journalists reporting on pro-Khalistan extremism in North America have faced similar restrictions.”

He said this action raised questions “about the criteria” used and “their impact on reporting diaspora issues”, adding he was “seeking clarity on the reasons and the process for addressing this.”

“My goal was to bring out factual information regarding the presence of pro-Khalistani extremism in North America that has becoming an increasing concern for the Indian diaspora,” he said. This was prompted by the killing of pro-Khalistan element Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18 last year when he “saw that Canadian media was whitewashing who he was and reports from Indian media were often dismissed as ‘govt propaganda’.”