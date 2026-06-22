India expresses ‘deep concern’ as explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG facility leaves 54 injured, 18 missing

The Embassy of India in Qatar on Monday expressed 'deep concern' over an incident at Ras Laffan Industrial City that left several people injured and others missing, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred at the Barzan local gas supply facility during the start-up of operations. (AFP)

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In a statement posted on social media, the embassy said it was closely monitoring the situation and stood in solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar.

"The Embassy of India, Doha expresses deep concern at the unfortunate incident that occurred at the Ras Laffan Industrial City yesterday, in which several people got injured and some are missing as per authorities," the mission said.

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{{^usCountry}} The embassy extended its wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured and expressed hope for the safety of those reported missing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The embassy extended its wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured and expressed hope for the safety of those reported missing. {{/usCountry}}

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"At this challenging and difficult time, the Embassy of India and the entire Indian community in Qatar stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar. We wish for speedy recovery of those injured and hope and pray for the safety of those missing," it said.

Helpline numbers

The embassy also issued helpline numbers and an email address for those seeking information or assistance related to the incident.

People requiring assistance can contact the embassy on +974-55647502 or +974-55384683, or write to cons.doha@mea.gov.in.

Also Read: Qatar factory explosion: Videos show blast at Ras Laffan industrial area

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The incident occurred at the Barzan local gas supply facility during the start-up of operations, according to the state-run firm QatarEnergy.

The resulting explosion and fire prompted an immediate mobilisation of emergency response teams, which have since managed to contain the blaze. While QatarEnergy noted that the fire is now under control, officials have not yet detailed the extent of the damage to the facility, which is vital for Qatar's domestic gas supply and power generation.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior reported that at least 54 people sustained injuries in the blast, while 18 individuals remain unaccounted for.

Authorities have characterised the explosion as a "technical accident" and provided assurances that no hazardous leaks are threatening public safety.

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In response to the emergency, the Qatari International Search and Rescue Group, in coordination with civil defence units, has launched an intensive operation to locate the missing persons.

While rescue and recovery efforts continued through the night, officials have not yet released information regarding the nationalities or identities of the victims.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the precise cause of the technical malfunction.

(With inputs from PTI)