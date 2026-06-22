Qatar factory explosion: Videos show blast at Ras Laffan industrial area

Qatar's interior ministry said an explosion resulting from a "technical accident" occurred on Sunday at a factory in Ras Laffan, an industrial city north of the capital Doha that serves as the site of the country's core LNG processing operations, according to Reuters. The ministry said several injuries were reported, but added that there was no leak that “threatens safety.” An explosion caused by a technical malfunction hit a factory in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial Area. (Representative image)

While the ministry did not give the exact location of the explosion, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters it occurred at the Barzan gas plant in Ras Laffan and was caused by an “operational error.”

Additionally, according to a Reuters witness, a loud blast was heard across Doha.

Videos of the explosion have since emerged on social media, showing the moment the blast occurred at the factory in Ras Laffan.