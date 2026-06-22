'Is that Margo Catsimatidis?' Internet sleuths 'identify' woman in Trump's mystery 'Great Daughter' photo

Despite these theories, it was not immediately clear who the woman in the picture actually was, or what Trump meant by the post.

One X user wrote, "It's Margo Catsimatidis. Trump is most likely referring to her daughter, Andrea Catsimatidis, the chairwoman of the Manhattan Republican Party. She has held the leadership position since 2017."

Others thought the image was an old photo of Margo Catsimatidis, the wife of billionaire Trump donor John Catsimatidis.

Social media users were left puzzled over the image of the unidentified woman sitting on a couch in what looked like a scene from the 1980s or 1990s, which Trump shared on Truth Social on Saturday night. Along with the photo, Trump wrote: “Great daughter, My Honor!!! President DJT.”

President Donald Trump confused the internet ahead of Father's Day by sharing an image of a blonde woman along with the message "great daughter," but no one seemed to know who she actually was.

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Social media reactions The bizarre post led some internet users to question Trump's mental acuity, something that has followed him since he became the oldest president to ever take office.

Brian Krassenstein, a popular social media personality and Trump critic, reshared the image, writing, "Who the hell is it and why does it seem like he thinks it's his daughter?" He added, “One of the main signs of dementia is confusing people for family members.”

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Other X users joked about the post as well, with one writing, "When dementia gets the better of your secret other family…" Another commented, "Trump actually posted a picture of some lady (not his daughter) and said: 'Great daughter. My honor!!!' Um. What? If this doesn't at least get asked about on the Sunday shows…I mean, come on. This is like 'covfefe' times 1000." Another simply asked, “What in the dementia is this?!”

The post was shared Saturday night, just hours before Father's Day. On Sunday morning, Trump shared a separate Father's Day message on Truth Social, writing, “Happy Father's Day! Our Country is doing GREAT. Record Jobs Numbers and Stock Market, BEST ECONOMY EVER! Greatest Military in the World, by far. We are WINNING on all fronts, WINNING LIKE NEVER BEFORE. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Who is Margo Catsimatidis Margo Catsimatidis, the wife of billionaire John Catsimatidis, was born Margo Vondersaar in Indiana and moved to New York City in 1971 to pursue a career in dance, according to the Catsimatidis website. At just 12, she had been the youngest person ever invited to dance with the Bolshoi Ballet, before an injury led her toward other career paths.

In 1973, she took a job as secretary to the owner of Red Apple Supermarkets and later married him. Together, they grew the company into Gristedes, now New York City's largest supermarket chain, with holdings also in real estate, oil, aviation and newspapers.

Margo is also known for her charity work, including founding the Hellenic Times Scholarship Fund and was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2000.

Margo and John have two children, Andrea and John Jr. Their daughter Andrea has served as chairwoman of the Manhattan Republican Party since 2017.