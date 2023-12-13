India favours UNGA's call for Gaza ceasefire; Israel-US divided over casualties. Top points

After the overwhelming support from three-quarters of 193 member states in the United Nations General Assembly on the immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Israel faces growing diplomatic isolation in its war against Hamas. Although the US voted against the resolution passed in the assembly, President Joe Biden warned Israel about losing support amid “indiscriminate” bombing of civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Israeli ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan speaks to delegates during the United Nations General Assembly(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of the UNGA voting, Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change his government which is dominated by hard-right parties warning it would lead to losing international support in its offensive bid against Hamas.

The UNGA passed a resolution calling for a humanitarian cease-fire by a vote of 153 in favour, 10 against and 23 abstentions. The large-scale support in favour of cease-fire indicates the world's opinion as none of the major powers joined Israel and the US in the resolution. "The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians," the leaders of Canada, Australia and New Zealand said separately in a joint statement calling for a ceasefire. After abstaining from the October resolution, India also joined other nations in their call for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. Israel's ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan argued that the ceasefire will only favour Hamas. "A ceasefire means one thing and one thing only - ensuring the survival of Hamas, ensuring the survival of genocidal terrorists committed to the annihilation of Israel and Jews," he said. Six weeks after starting the ground offensive in northern Gaza, Israeli soldiers are still locked in heavy combat with Palestinian fighters. Tens of thousands of Palestinians remain in the north, huddled in homes or in U.N. schools-turned-shelters. Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant signalled that the current phase of heavy ground fighting and airstrikes could stretch on for weeks and further military activity could continue for months. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, the war has killed more than 18,400 people, mostly women and children. The ministry reported Wednesday that at least another 50 people were killed in the latest wave of Israeli air strikes across the territory.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail