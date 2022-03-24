India now abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN, skips statement

India maintained its neutral stance on the Rusia-Ukraine situation by abstaining from a resolution brought by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The resolution was not adopted by the United Nations Security Council as it got 2 yes votes from Russia and China. India along with 12 other UNSC members skipped voting on the resolution that demanded: "civilians, including humanitarian personnel and persons in vulnerable situations, including women and children are fully protected, calls for negotiated ceasefire for enabling safe, rapid, voluntary and unhindered evacuation of civilians, and underscores the need for the parties concerned to agree on humanitarian pauses to this end.”

No countries voted against the resolution which, however, had no reference to the invasion.

Other security council members made statements after the vote on the resolution which India skipped. On earlier occasions, India had abstained on voting in the Security Council twice and once in the General Assembly on resolutions on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

'Russia calls for solution of crisis in Ukraine that it created'

The United States said it is "unconsionable" that Russia has the audacity to come up with a resolution asking the international community to solve the humanitarian crisis that Russia has created. "The United States intends to abstain on this text because, to state the obvious, Russia does not care about the deteriorating humanitarian conditions, or the millions of lives and dreams the war has shattered. If they cared, they would stop fighting. Russia is the aggressor, the attacker, the invader - the sole party in Ukraine engaged in a campaign of brutality against the people of Ukraine - and they want us to pass a resolution that does not acknowledge their culpability," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward said that her country will not vote for any resolution, either in the Security Council or in the General Assembly, that does not recognise that Russia is the sole cause of this unfolding humanitarian catastrophe - and therefore key to ending it.

What did China say?

China being the sole supporter of Russian resolution said the Security Council should play its role in the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations pointed to Beijing's six-point initiative and told the Security Council members that the vote in favour was a call to the international community to prioritize the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

(With agency inputs)