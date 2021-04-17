India, Pakistan foreign ministers to be in UAE, both sides say no meeting planned

External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the weekend though both countries said on Saturday no meeting was planned between the two leaders.

Hours after Qureshi began a three-day visit to the UAE, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced on Twitter that Jaishankar would visit Abu Dhabi on April 18 at the invitation of his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The announcement immediately triggered speculation about a meeting between Jaishankar and Qureshi, especially in the wake of the acknowledgement by a senior Emirati diplomat of the UAE’s role in facilitating secret talks between India and Pakistan.

A person familiar with developments, however, said on condition of anonymity that Jaishankar’s visit to the UAE is “a purely bilateral one” and his engagements are “only with UAE dignitaries”.

“He will be discussing some pressing economic and community welfare issues related to the Covid-19 situation,” the person said.

In Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri told reporters there were no plans for a meeting between the two ministers. “No such meeting is scheduled during foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s ongoing visit to the UAE,” he said.

Both Jaishankar and Qureshi are scheduled to meet the UAE foreign minister. Qureshi will also meet the Pakistani diaspora and hold discussions with the UAE leadership on all aspects of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, and regional and global issues.

Jaishankar last visited the UAE during November 25-26 and held talks aimed at taking forward bilateral cooperation under the comprehensive strategic partnership. Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan too made an official visit to the UAE during January 19-21.

On Wednesday, the UAE envoy to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, said his country played a role in bringing together India and Pakistan for talks aimed at calming tensions over Kashmir and getting bilateral ties “back to a healthy level”.

Al Otaiba’s remarks marked the first time a senior UAE official publicly acknowledged the country’s role in efforts to normalise relations between India and Pakistan. Several media reports have said the UAE facilitated secret talks that led to India and Pakistan recommitting themselves to the 2003 ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in February.