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India seeks accountability for the bombing of Air India flight by pro-Khalistan terrorists in 1985

The bombing of the Kanishka by pro-Khalistan terrorists on June 23, 1985, claimed 329 lives, including those of 82 pre-teen children. Of the victims, 268 were Canadian citizens, 27 British, 22 Americans and 24 Indians

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 10:34 am IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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Toronto: India has sought “accountability” while describing as “deeply painful” the reality that many of the perpetrators of the bombing of Air India flight 182, the Kanishka, continue to remain free, even as the 41st anniversary of what is Canada’s worst-ever incident of terrorism approaches.

Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal paying tribute to the victims of the Kanishka bombing at the memorial in Toronto, Canada last month. (Piyush Goyal/X)

The bombing of the Kanishka by pro-Khalistan terrorists on June 23, 1985, claimed 329 lives, including those of 82 pre-teen children. Of the victims, 268 were Canadian citizens, 27 British, 22 Americans and 24 Indians.

In a statement released on Wednesday, India’s High Commission in Ottawa stated, “It is deeply painful that many of the perpetrators and co-conspirators of this heinous crime remain free.”

“It is unfortunate that even today space is provided to extremist elements who glorify the bombing of AI 182 as well as hold violent protests in Canada during solemn occasions including the anniversary of the Kanishka bombing,” it added.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal paying tribute to the victims of the Kanishka bombing at the memorial in Toronto, Canada last month. (Piyush Goyal/X)

Several memorial events are scheduled to be held in Canada on the anniversary of the attack, including in Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver. The date is marked in the country as the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

terrorism
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