India slams Pakistan at UN: Democracy ‘alien concept, human rights violations…'

India urged Pakistan to end “grave human rights violations” in territories under its illegal occupation, where people are in a revolt against the military repression, occupation and brutality, asserting that democracy is an "alien" concept for the country. Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish spoke during open debate on ‘The United Nations Organisation: Looking into the Future.’(X File Photo)

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, on Friday spoke at the UN Security Council's open debate on ‘The United Nations Organisation: Looking into the Future.’ He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir exercise their fundamental rights "in accordance with India’s time-tested democratic traditions and constitutional framework."

"We, of course, know that these are concepts alien to Pakistan," he added.

The envoy emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

Strongly rebuking Islamabad, Harish said, “We call upon Pakistan to end the grave and ongoing human rights violations in the areas illegally occupied by it."

Security Council not equipped for 2025 challenges

Harish urged the UN to undertake “real comprehensive reforms,” stating that the 80-year-old structure of the Security Council no longer reflects the contemporary geopolitical conditions. “An outdated Council architecture that mirrors the geopolitical realities of 1945," he said, adding that it is not equipped to handle the challenges of 2025.

He also underlined that the Global South should have a greater voice in the decision-making process, emphasising that “postponing reforms indefinitely does immense disservice to our citizens, especially in the Global South”.

He said that the countries in the Global South have a unique set of challenges in the areas of development, climate and financing, adding that global decision-making must be more democratic and inclusive.

Harish drew on India’s civilisational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and called on member states to unite and work collectively to make the UN better equipped to meet the purpose for a new era.