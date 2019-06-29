Indian-American teen wins $100,000 quiz show prize in US

An Indian-American teen has won a whopping USD 100,000 prize in the most-watched individual quiz show in the US, according to a statement.

Avi Gupta’s victory on the ‘2019 Teen Jeopardy’ contest was televised on Friday in which he beat out three other Indian-American teens.

Gupta, a high school senior from Portland, Oregon, won the show’s latest Teen Tournament, taking home the USD100,000 grand prize, Jeopardy! said in a statement.

“It still feels unreal, and I honestly can’t express how grateful and fortunate I feel to have had this opportunity,” Gupta said.

“Jeopardy! has always been a huge part of my life and my family’s life; it’s a special bonding connection with my grandma, who is a huge fan,” he added.

“As a mother my heart was beating 100 miles per hour. I think the thing about Avi is his perseverance. For him, I could see the effort he has put in throughout the year, So I wanted to just have him have a happy wholesome experience. And the win was the cherry on top,” Nandita Gupta, his mother said.

Ryan Presler, an eighth grader from Sioux Falls, came in second place, grabbing the USD 50,000 runner-up prize, while Lucas Miner, a high school junior from Miami, received USD 25,000 for his third-place troubles.

The 2018 College Jeopardy, which also carried a prize of $100,000, was won by Dhruv Gaur.

Jeopardy!, which featured a total of 15 students, is an American television game show which features a quiz competition in which contestants are presented with general knowledge clues in the form of answers, and must phrase their responses in the form of questions.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 11:32 IST