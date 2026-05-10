...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Indian commerce minister’s visit to Canada expected to build momentum towards trade pact

Piyush Goyal will be in Canada from May 27-29, and will first hold meetings in the capital Ottawa, before moving on to a series of industry and business events in Toronto

Updated on: May 10, 2026 02:16 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Advertisement

Toronto: Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s forthcoming visit to Canada will expect to start a series of high-level trade-related meetings, building momentum towards a potential comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) between the two countries.

India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (right) with Canada’s Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu during a meeting in New Delhi on March 2. (PTI)

Goyal will be in Canada from May 27-29, and will first hold meetings in the capital Ottawa, before moving on to a series of industry and business events in Toronto.

He is scheduled to meet his Canadian counterpart, Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu in Ottawa and the latter will join him for the engagements in Toronto, people familiar with the schedule said. Thereafter, Sidhu is expected to visit India this summer to take forward the trade engagement, with the initial rounds of negotiations towards the CEPA already concluded.

A number of Indian company executives will be accompanying Goyal on the visit and they will meet their Canadian counterparts during business meetings in Toronto including a trade and investment forum being organised by Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry. “It’s great when you have the Minister coming. You can quickly convene companies doing business and companies should be doing companies, primarily the Canadian businesses,” Victor Thomas, president and CEO of the Canada-India Business Council, which is hosting another such event, said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

toronto canada
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Indian commerce minister’s visit to Canada expected to build momentum towards trade pact
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.