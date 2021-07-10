Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Indian entrepreneur appointed as visiting professor at UK university
world news

Indian entrepreneur appointed as visiting professor at UK university

Manoj Ladwa, founder of India-focused media organisation India Inc. Group, an Indian-origin entrepreneur was appointed as a visiting professor at Birmingham City University (BCU).
PTI | | Posted by Shanza Khan, London
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 07:35 PM IST
Professor Ladwa lead masterclasses for the university’s students and use his expertise in media and journalism to develop new ideas, practices and collaborations with the university’s academics.(Reuters File Photo)

Birmingham City University (BCU) has conferred a Visiting Professorship to an Indian-origin entrepreneur in recognition of his expertise spanning media, business, charity and politics in both the UK and India.

Manoj Ladwa, founder of India-focused media organisation India Inc. Group, was formally named the recipient of the role at a ceremony in London last week, attended by leaders from the university, academia and senior Indian diaspora representatives and diplomats.

BCU said the new role will see Professor Ladwa lead masterclasses for the university’s students and use his expertise in media and journalism to develop new ideas, practices and collaborations with the university’s academics.

“Manoj Ladwa’s experience and expertise has seen him found and develop the India Inc. Group, which has become a major resource in both journalism and policy,” said Professor Alison Honour, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean for Birmingham City University’s Faculty of Arts, Design and Media.

“While the University already enjoys very fruitful links in India, including via our STEAMhouse project, this appointment will help us take these partnerships even further. We are delighted to have been able to secure his expertise as a Visiting Professor at the University and we know that he will bring with him years of experience and be a real asset for our staff and students alike,” she said.

Ladwa, who was also a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s electoral media campaign team, is known for highlighting the role of the British Indian diaspora in driving collaborations between the two nations.

“I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to the excellent work being done by BIME [Birmingham Institute of Media and English] and Birmingham City University in media and communications and in its efforts to build strong ties with India and Indian enterprise,” said Ladwa.

“This role brings me back to my childhood roots in Birmingham, a vibrant city which has so much to offer through its industry, multiculturalism, and increasing focus on cutting edge green growth technology and innovation. I very much look forward to working closely with BCU’s world class faculty, students and wider networks in the coming years,” he said.

The India Inc. Group, founded 10 years ago, is the London-headquartered media house behind the recently concluded India Global Forum, which brought together senior politicians and entrepreneurs from around the world, and publications such as ‘India Global Business’ and diaspora platform ‘iGlobal’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian entrepreneurs united kingdom
TRENDING NEWS

Sloth bear chases away tiger in this viral video. Seen it yet?

Cobra mom and her 26 babies rescued from a house in Odisha. See pics

This is how Vikas Khanna’s pet dog stops him from working on weekend. Watch

Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicle’ as summer treat, clip is too cute to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP