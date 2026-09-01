Indian killed, another injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine

New Delhi: An Indian national was killed and another injured in Russia’s overnight missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, with the Indian embassy in Kyiv saying on Tuesday it is working for the early repatriation of the body of the victim.

A Russian drone attack struck a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (AP)

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Sudarshan Bhabhilala, a 40-year-old resident of Gujarat, died due to a severe head injury sustained in a Russian attack in Kyiv region, people familiar with the matter said. Further details about the attack could not be immediately ascertained.

Ganesh Kalleda, a 35-year-old resident of Telengana, was injured in the attacks. He is being treated for a leg injury and is in a stable condition, the people said.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in an attack in Ukraine. The embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and extends its deepest condolences,” the Indian mission in Kyiv said on social media.

“We are providing all possible assistance for early repatriation of the mortal remains. In this regard, the embassy is in contact with his company and the Ukrainian authorities.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Ukrainian embassy in New Delhi extended sincere condolences to the family of the Indian killed “as a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ukrainian embassy in New Delhi extended sincere condolences to the family of the Indian killed “as a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine”. {{/usCountry}}

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media on Tuesday that the Indian was among 12 people killed in Russia’s overnight drone and missile attacks on different parts of the country.

“A significant number of jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles were used in the attack. Unfortunately, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been damaged,” he said.

The attacks came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of the SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan and urged him to move from “endless war towards the end of war” in Ukraine.