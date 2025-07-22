Indian man assaulted in Ireland's Dublin in suspected racist attack

An Indian man was reportedly assaulted and partially stripped in Tallaght in Ireland's Dublin by a group of attackers on Saturday (July 19). The attack in Dublin is being investigated as a potential hate crime, sources said.(REUTERS/ Representational)

The Irish National Police (Gardai) launched an investigation into the incident, The Irish Times reported. The victim was rushed to the Tallaght University Hospital after the attack, which took place on Saturday evening.

The man was left bleeding from multiple wounds, with the attackers having taken off his trousers.

According to The Irish Times, which cited sources, the attack was being investigated as a potential hate crime.

Fine Gael councillor for Tallaght South Baby Pereppadan, after meeting with the man, told the Irish Independent that he could not speak much because of the “shock”.

The councillor said that the man had arrived in Ireland only three weeks ago, adding that he was not taking any visitors.

“I am calling for more Garda presence in the area. Small incidents like these are happening frequently in Tallaght,” the councillor said.

He further urged people to understand that “Indian people move to Ireland on work permits, to study and work” in various sectors.

Attackers falsely accused man of inappropriate behaviour

According to The Irish Times, the group of attackers had falsely accused the man of behaving inappropriately around children, while also spreading these claims online.

Sources from Garda authorities said that there was no evidence of the accusations.

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South-West, Seán Crowe, said that the attack was “vile and utterly unacceptable”.

“Anyone who thinks this sort of mindless, racist violence makes their community safer is lying and fooling no one,” Crowe said according to Irish Independent. Crowe added that people were hesitant to step out of their homes due to such incidents, irrespective of newly-settled individuals or long-term residents.

Condemning the attack, Crowe called on people who might have information on the incident to contact the garda authorities. “This is not the first such attack in our area, but it has to be the last,” he said.