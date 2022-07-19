Indian national injured in incident of assault in Sri Lanka
India on Tuesday cautioned its citizens in Sri Lanka to be wary of the latest developments in the island nation and plan their movements accordingly after an unprovoked assault by unidentified persons caused injuries to an Indian working at a visa centre.
Director of the visa centre, Vivek Varma, sustained “grievous injuries” in the assault near Colombo on Monday night, the Indian high commission informed in a tweet, and shared a photo of Varma with his bandaged arm in a sling.
No further details regarding the incident or the persons responsible for the assault were immediately available.
“Officials of @IndiainSL met in the morning Mr Vivek Varma, an Indian national and Director of Indian Visa Center, who sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault last night near #Colombo. Matter brought to attention of authorities in #SriLanka,” the mission said in a tweet.
Also Read:India emerges as top lender to Sri Lanka in first four months of 2022
This was the first instance of an Indian national being assaulted in Sri Lanka following a massive spike in public protests against the government, which resulted in the recent resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the post of president. Rajapaksa fled the country after the protestors, angered by Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis, stormed the presidential palace and residence.
Sri Lankan lawmakers are set to elect a new president on Wednesday.
The Indian high commission also noted that relations between the two countries have been friendly.
“Relations between the people of [India] and [Sri Lanka] have always been cordial and friendly. In the current situation, #Indian nationals in #SriLanka are requested to remain aware of latest developments and accordingly plan their movements and activities. You may contact us when required,” the mission said in another tweet.
An estimated 14,000 Indian expatriates live in Sri Lanka.
-
Putin visits Iran on first trip outside former Soviet Union since Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Tehran on Tuesday for talks with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Kremlin leader's first trip outside the former Soviet Union since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Putin will also meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who was elected last year.
-
30-50 sea turtles stabbed to death by Japan fisherman; 'he regrets it now'
The fisherman, whose name has not been released, told the cooperative that he released many of the tangled-up turtles, but after struggling with the animals, he began stabbing them to try and weaken them. "He said he has never seen so many turtles on his nets. He regrets it now," Yuji Tabata, the head of the local fishermen's cooperative, told AFP.
-
22 killed, 33 injured in car crash in southern Egypt
At least 22 people were killed and 33 injured in a car crash on Tuesday near Egypt's southern province of Minya, authorities said. The crash took place in the early morning when a passenger bus hit a stopped truck on a highway linking the capital of Cairo to the country's south, local authorities in Minya said in a statement. Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospitals in Minya.
-
Outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson narrowly survives no-confidence vote. What now?
Outgoing UK prime minister Boris Johnson won by 111 votes, with 349 for and 238 against, meaning the ruling Conservative Party will remain in office while it elects a new leader to replace Johnson after he quit earlier this month. Britain has avoided a general election - which would have been its third in the past five years. He said he would resign as leader of the Conservative party but remain as PM till a successor is elected.
-
Nijjar denies involvement in killing of Ripudaman Malik in Canada
The president of the Guru Nanak Sikh temple in Surrey, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who has been accused with multiple crimes, including terrorism in India, has denied any connection to the killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik, the man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing case. Malik was shot dead on Thursday in Surrey, in the province of British Columbia.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics