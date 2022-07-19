Home / World News / Indian national injured in incident of assault in Sri Lanka
Indian national injured in incident of assault in Sri Lanka

Director of the visa centre, Vivek Varma, sustained “grievous injuries” in the assault near Colombo on Monday night
Injured Indian visa centre official Vivek Varma (right) with high commission officials in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Twitter Photo)
Published on Jul 19, 2022 04:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

India on Tuesday cautioned its citizens in Sri Lanka to be wary of the latest developments in the island nation and plan their movements accordingly after an unprovoked assault by unidentified persons caused injuries to an Indian working at a visa centre.

Director of the visa centre, Vivek Varma, sustained “grievous injuries” in the assault near Colombo on Monday night, the Indian high commission informed in a tweet, and shared a photo of Varma with his bandaged arm in a sling.

No further details regarding the incident or the persons responsible for the assault were immediately available.

“Officials of @IndiainSL met in the morning Mr Vivek Varma, an Indian national and Director of Indian Visa Center, who sustained grievous injuries in an unprovoked assault last night near #Colombo. Matter brought to attention of authorities in #SriLanka,” the mission said in a tweet.

Also Read:India emerges as top lender to Sri Lanka in first four months of 2022

This was the first instance of an Indian national being assaulted in Sri Lanka following a massive spike in public protests against the government, which resulted in the recent resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the post of president. Rajapaksa fled the country after the protestors, angered by Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis, stormed the presidential palace and residence.

Sri Lankan lawmakers are set to elect a new president on Wednesday.

The Indian high commission also noted that relations between the two countries have been friendly.

“Relations between the people of [India] and [Sri Lanka] have always been cordial and friendly. In the current situation, #Indian nationals in #SriLanka are requested to remain aware of latest developments and accordingly plan their movements and activities. You may contact us when required,” the mission said in another tweet.

An estimated 14,000 Indian expatriates live in Sri Lanka.

