Indian national killed in Canada small aircraft crash

Toronto: A 27-year-old Indian national has been identified as among the two victims of an air mishap that occurred on Saturday in Canada, the second such tragedy this month. A Canadian flag flies during the Canada Day Celebrations in the Old Port in Montreal, Quebec, on July 1. (AFP)

Gautam Santhosh, a technical expert with an aerial survey company, was on board a small aircraft when it crashed.

In a statement, India’s Consulate in Toronto said, “With deep sorrow, we mourn the tragic passing of Mr. Gautam Santhosh, an Indian national, who lost his life in an accident involving a commercial survey aircraft near Deer Lake, Newfoundland.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in close contact with the bereaved family and local authorities in Canada to provide all necessary assistance and support,” the message added.

Santhosh, originally from Kerala, was employed by the Delta, British Columbia-headquartered Kisik Aerial Survey Inc, which operated the Piper PA-31 Navajo aircraft.

According to the Newfoundland and Labrador detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) NL two persons were on board the flight: the 54-year-old pilot, and his lone passenger, a 27-year-old man. Both occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene. The pilot has yet to be named.

The crash occurred near the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) soon after the plane took off from Deer Lake airport.

The crash prompted the immediate closure of the TCH for several hours to allow emergency personnel — including Deer Lake Airport responders, emergency medical services and Deer Lake Fire Rescue — to respond to the scene, the police statement said.

In a message posted on its website, Kisik’s owner Andrew Naysmith said, “We are devastated and heartbroken by this loss.”

He added, “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the families of the deceased and their loved ones.”

RCMP NL is supporting the Transportation Safety Board of Canada in its investigation int the cause of the crash.

Earlier this month, on July 8, one of the two student pilots killed in a mishap in the province of Manitoba was an Indian citizen Sreehari Sukesh, who, in a tragic coincidence, was also from Kerala.

The tragedy occurred early on July 8 when two single-engine planes collided at a flight school in Steinbach, in Manitoba.

The other victim was identified as Savanna May Royes by Canadian media.

Both student pilots were training at Harv’s Air, a private flight school. They were practicing takeoffs and landings. According to the outlet CTV News, citing Adam Penner, one of the owners of Harv’s Air, they were attempting to land the two planes at the same time leading to the collision.

The aircraft involved were a Cessna 152 and a Cessna 172, Penner told the outlet.