Indian PM Narendra Modi meets CEOs of American firms

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened his three-day visit to the United States on Thursday with back-to-back meetings with CEOs of five top American companies - from IT sector to finance to defence to renewable energy - that are looking to either bring new investments into India or expand their existing presence.

Two of these CEOs are of Indian descent: Vivek Lall of the defence giant General Atomics and Shantanu Narayen of Adobe.

“We talked about an incredible opportunity to advance the industry not only domestically in India but India as an export(er) of technology, everything about the digital transformation, enabled by 5G combined with the design in India,” Cristiano Amon, CEO of IT giant Qualcomm, said after the meeting. “We talked about semiconductors which is kind of an important, I think, topic of conversation. And, we talked about the opportunity to continue to build an incredible mobile ecosystem that is developing in India.”

As a newcomer to the field of semiconductor, India has been aggressively wooing manufacturers to set up shop there. Securing semiconductor supply-chain is expected to be a key issue for discussion on Friday at the first in-person summit of the Quad leader US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The four leaders are expected to agree to work together to secure the semiconductor supply chain. The US and Japan are the world’s top makers of semiconductors along with China, Taiwan and South Korea.

Other CEOs who met Narendra Modi were Mark Widmar of First Solar, which is a manufacturer of solar panels; Stephen A Schwarzman of Blackstone, a global investment management company.

Mark Widmar said after the meeting that India has struck “really strong balance between industrial policy as well as trade policy” which makes it an ideal opportunity for companies like First Solar to establish manufacturing in India”.

Discussions with Narayen, an Indian-American, focused ‘on leveraging technology to provide smart education to youngsters and enhance research”, the prime minister’s office wrote in a tweet, adding, “They also discussed the vibrant start-up sector in India, powered by the Indian youth.”

Previewing these meeting a source said on Wednesday that these “are CEOs that represent very large corporate interests, companies that have a particular expertise that’ve invested in India and have the potential to invest significantly in India.”

The meeting with Lall is specially noteworthy in view of 30 Predator MQ-9 unarmed drones made by General Atomics that Indian plans to acquire, in addition to the two already in service with the Indian Navy.

Vivek Lall said he had an “outstanding” meeting with the prime minister and welcomed recent policy changes in India’s drones policy as “very laudable policy prescriptions and reforms” that “catalyse a lot of interest and investments in India”.