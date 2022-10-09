A new temporary measure that Indian students in Canada could avail: Details here

Amid labour shortages and high unemployment rate, Canada has announced a new measure for international students. As Statistics Canada said that Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.2 per cent in September, the country's immigration minister Sean Fraser announced a new temporary measure aimed at reducing severe labour shortages in Canada.

What is the new measure that could help Indian students in Canada?

The new measure allows over 5,00,000 international students already in Canada to potentially work more hours. International students with off-campus work authorisation on their study permit will now be allowed to work for over 20 hours per week off-campus even when their class is in session. Additionally the measure can also be used by foreign nationals who have already submitted their study permit application.

Is the measure temporary?

Yes, the measure is temporary in nature. The duration for the new rule is from November 15, 2022 until December 31, 2023 as it is aimed at reducing labour shortages in Canada, the immigration minister said.

What are the current rules that are in place?

Currently, international students who apply to study in Canada are authorised to work off-campus during their studies for up to 20 hours per work. This limit is only lifted during scheduled breaks in the educational programme like summer or winter holidays.

