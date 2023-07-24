Seema Haider re-run: Married UP woman visits Pakistani lover she met on Facebook. What's her plan?

While the investigation is still on to determine Seema Haider's future in India, a similar incident has come to light where a married Indian woman travelled to Pakistan to meet her lover in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

While the agencies in Pakistan are investigating the matter, unlike Haider who entered India illegally, Anju arrived in Pakistan on a visa which allowed her to travel to Upper Dir Bala district to meet her lover Nasrullah.

Anju, 35, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kailor met 29-year-old Nasrullah on Facebook around four years ago. Pakistan's news organisation Aaj News reported that the duo's friendship turned into love over the years. As per Nasrullah's relatives, Anju is married in India.

Having arrived in Pakistan on Friday, Anju's visa application states that she can stay in Upper Dir Bala for up to 30 days. Anju reportedly told officials in Pakistan that she was in love with Nasrullah and “cannot live without him”.

The couple visited Upper Dir Bala's police station, whenever an Indian national visits Pakistan they are required to do so to show their travel documents, on Sunday to register Anju's arrival. Her travel documents were found to be valid.

Upper Dir SHO Javed Khan, speaking to Aaj News said, “Anju has a visa and she legally entered Pakistan.”

He added, “She travelled to Pakistan via Wagah and then to Islamabad.”

Speaking to BBC Urdu, Nasrullah said, “In the next two to three days Anju and I will get engaged formally and then after ten to twelve days she goes back to India and then comes again for the wedding. This is my and Anju's personal life. We don't want it to be interfered with. We are trying to stay away from the media too.”

He added, “Anju is currently in my house where she is staying completely calm and comfortably.”

Anju to go back to her life in India

Anju works in a private company and wishes her details to be kept private in order to be able to keep her job once she returns to India.

Nasrullah told BBC Urdu, that Anju came to Pakistan after taking a leave from her job and plans to return to work once back in India.

He added that Anju's family had no issues with him.

‘Took two years to get a visa’

It wasn't easy for Anju and Nasrullah to get a visa for the former's visit to Pakistan's remote Deer Bala district, which shares a borer with Afghanistan. Generally, India and Pakistan grant visas to each other's citizens for very few cities.

Nasrullah told BBC Urdu, that after their friendship turned into love, the couple decided to live together. He said that his family was with him in this decision.

“Both of us have decided that Anju will visit Pakistan, meet my family and we will get engaged in Pakistan after which we will get married.”

However, it wasn't easy. Nasrullah said that it was extremely difficult to get Anju a visa to Pakistan “but we had the intention and sincerity, due to which both of us have not lost courage at all”.

While Anju kept visiting the Pakistani Embassy in Delhi, Nasrullah frequently visited Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other offices in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

Nasrullah said, “She kept convincing the authorities there and I kept convincing the authorities here that the visa is Anju's right and if we want to meet, we should be allowed to meet.”

The couple's efforts finally paid off. However, it took them two years to convience the authorities.

Nasrullah said, “All legal requirements for entry into Pakistan and later were fulfilled.”

He added, “Anju and I have spent thousands of rupees to get the visa. Now, once the visa is in place, hopefully there won't be any problem.”

‘Not happy with media presence’

Nasrullah told BBC Urdu that he was not happy with the media presence after the news came to light.

“A large number of media and people have gathered. I tell everyone that whatever is necessary, I will tell the media myself. I don't want our relationship to be a problem. Our relationship does not include religion. Whether Anju converts or not, it will be her decision and I will respect her decision as she respects mine.”

He added, “Don't make our relationship and life a spectacle, we don't want that at all.”

Deer Bala locals happy with Anju's visit

Deer Bala locals planned to throw a grand reception for Anju over the weekend, however the weather conditions hindered the preperations.

Faridullah, a local politician and social figure in the area, told BBC Urdu, “Anju arrived on Friday morning when it was raining heavily. The locals were eagerly waiting for it. We thought we would give a grand reception on Saturday but unfortunately there was a fatality in the area. Now we will give this reception soon.”

He said that Anju was a guest and daughter-in-law of Pakhtuns.

“She can stay as long as she wants. She [Anju] will have no pain, no trouble. We will ensure that she does not suffer and that all facilities are available to her. There is a state of happiness in our area. The ladies of our houses are visiting Anju in droves, giving her gifts and assuring her not to worry about anything.”

Seema Haider

Seema Haider hails from Sindh province in Pakistan. According to her, she got in touch with her Indian husband Sachin Meena while playing the online game PUBG in 2019-20 and eventually, the two talked over Whatsapp and Instagram before falling in love with each other. Haider sneaked into India in May without a visa.

