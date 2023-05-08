Why is this Indian-American businessman important for Joe Biden's 2024 re-election campaign?

Ahead of the 2024 Presidential election campaign, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with top 150 donors in the United States to discuss strategy to raise funds after Biden announced his re-election bid on April 25 seeking a second White House term. Indian-American entrepreneur Ajay Jain Bhutoria was among other donors who attended the meeting in Washington DC. US President Joe Biden and Indian-American entrepreneur Ajay Bhutoria(Twitter)

However, the event was organised not with the purpose to raise funds but to mark a new effort to bring in untapped donors into the fold, participants said as quoted by news agency PTI. It set a target to raise $2 billion for the upcoming election campaign.

Bhutoria is one of the leading fund-raisers from the country's Democratic Party and is also its deputy national finance chair who is also a long-time supporter of Biden.

Why is the Indian-American entrepreneur so important?

Bhutoria is an entrepreneur based in Silicon Valley who is appointed as the deputy national finance chair of Biden's party. He is also serves on the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (US HHS). He had a crucial role in securing Biden's electoral victory in 2020. He rallied a significant number of south Asian voters during the previous campaign and also raised a large sum of funds. The entrepreneur is a strong advocate for immigration, education and tacking hate crimes. He praised Biden administration's legislations including Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Respect for Marriage Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Numerous US Congressmen, Senators and legislators as well as former US Presidents and State governors recognise him for his service to the community.

(With agency inputs)