Indian-American Democrat Aftab Pureval in race for post of Cincinnati mayor
Washington, Jan 16 (PTI) Indian-American Democrat and lawyer Aftab Pureval has announced his candidacy for the post of mayor of Cincinnati, promising to improve the lives of the people in the major US city amidst the deadly pandemic.
Pureval, who is the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, confirmed his candidacy in a tweet on January 14.
"Our country is at a critical moment, and our city is too. And that’s why I’m so excited to announce my candidacy to be Cincinnati’s next mayor," the 38-year-old Democractic Party politician tweeted.
"I’m running for mayor to bring executive experience & a record of improving government services to the table — starting with an economic COVID recovery that benefits every neighbourhood in our city & a plan to restore trust in City Hall," he said in another tweet.
According to a local newspaper The Enquirer, Pureval's parents migrated from India in 1980 to Xenia, Ohio. He lost the race for Congress in 2018.
"The truth is families are really struggling. Our city is at a critical moment and the progress of the last decade is at stake. We have to come out of the gate swinging after COVID-19 to get our economy moving again," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
The candidates in the fray for the post of mayor include four City Council members and a state senator, among others, it said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lawmakers face fire for role in riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Semeru volcano on Indonesia’s Java island spews hot clouds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I was the mouse': How quest for love landed US Navy veteran in Iran jail
- A handwritten journal he wrote behind bars — a copy of which was provided exclusively to The Associated Press — offers new details about his ordeal in Iran.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lawmakers who helped the rioters should be prosecuted, says Nancy Pelosi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Federal prisons on lockdown in run-up to Biden inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince William worried about strain on UK emergency workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump will leave about $500 million poorer after 4 years in office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India implements community projects worth $13 million in the Maldives
- Over the past six months, eight grant projects backed by India have been completed in the Maldives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaishankar attends meeting with parliamentary panel on external affairs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil's Bolsonaro to allow China's Huawei in 5G auctions: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination priority to smokers frustrate essential workers in US: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Norway: Deaths among elderly after first Covid-19 vaccine dose rise to 29
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Major European powers rebuke Iran over uranium metal plans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia to reopen air travel with India, Finland, Vietnam and Qatar: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Science will always be at the forefront of my administration': Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox