Indian-Americans reported highest rates of voting in 2020 presidential election

In 2020, Indian-Americans and Japanese-Americans reported the highest rates of voting, at 71 per cent and 66 per cent, respectively
PTI | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 10:37 AM IST
For Indian-Americans, this was a nine-percentage point increase over 2016(Reuters file photo)

Indian-Americans reported the highest (71 per cent) rate of voting among Asian American communities in the 2020 presidential election, a research scholar has said, citing the US Current Population Survey data.

According to data released from the US Current Population Survey, the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), in general, recorded remarkable gains in voting in 2020, research scholar Karthick Ramakrishnan from AAPI Data wrote in a blog post.

“In 2020, Indian-Americans and Japanese-Americans reported the highest rates of voting, at 71 per cent and 66 per cent, respectively, among adult citizens,” he wrote.

For Indian-Americans, this was a nine-percentage point increase over 2016 while for Japanese-Americans, the increase was a modest four per cent, Ramakrishnan wrote.

Korean-Americans saw the biggest increases in voter turnout, from 45 per cent in 2016 to 60 per cent in 2020, while Filipinos saw only modest increases and had the lowest turnout rate among Asian Americans in 2020, he added.

Americans voted in record numbers in the presidential election in November last year, casting nearly 158.4 million ballots.

In the election, Democrat Joe Biden defeated incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.

Topics
indian-american non-resident indians us presidential election joe biden
