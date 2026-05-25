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Indian-origin couple in Canada arrested after missing newborn found dead

Police had been searching for a missing baby since Friday, but their quest ended in tragedy when the human remains of the infant were found in Halifax, the capital of Nova Scotia province

Published on: May 25, 2026 02:27 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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Toronto: An Indian-origin couple has been arrested in Canada in connection with the discovery of the remains of a newborn.

Police officers work around the scene of a shooting in Toronto, Canada (Photograph for representative purpose only). (AFP)

Halifax Regional Police had been searching for a missing baby since Friday, but their quest ended in tragedy when the human remains of the infant were found in a wooded area in the capital of the province of Nova Scotia.

On May 22, around 9.40pm (local time), police were notified by medical staff of a woman in hospital in a life-threatening condition. She appeared to have just given birth but the baby could not be located, leading to the search.

As police began their combing operation, they also took four people into custody for questioning. In a release issued on Sunday, police said that after receiving new information, the search was redirected leading to the recovery of the body of the newborn. Police haven’t established where the baby was born.

Halifax Police Chief Don MacLean said, “Moments like this are among the most difficult for first responders. We feel the weight of this loss and are grieving with the community while working tirelessly to find answers.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

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