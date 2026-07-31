Indian-origin lawyer faces $470,000 fine in US over fraudulent asylum claims

An Indian-origin immigration lawyer in the US is reportedly facing a hefty fine of over $470,000 for allegedly filing false asylum claims on behalf of his clients.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) claimed that attorney Singh prepared and filed 118 fraudulent documents in 54 asylum cases. (File Photo/AFP)

The lawyer, identified as Suraj Raj Singh, who has a nationwide practice, primarily represents individuals of Indian origin and seeks asylum on their behalf.

What are the accusations?

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The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) claimed that attorney Singh prepared and filed 118 fraudulent documents in 54 asylum cases.

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What the DHS said

DHS General Counsel James Percival said in a statement that a fine notice to Suraj Raj Singh has been issued, totalling more than $470,000, according to news agency PTI.

"We have been abundantly clear – if immigration attorneys commit fraud for their clients, the attorneys will be fined. This week, we issued a fine notice to Suraj Raj Singh totalling over $470,000. This attorney filed 118 fraudulent documents," DHS General Counsel said.

Claims identical in language and substance

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{{^usCountry}} The statement added that the attorney files alien declarations that are identical or nearly identical in language and substance, containing the same or nearly the same factual narrative and supporting details regarding the claimed persecution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement added that the attorney files alien declarations that are identical or nearly identical in language and substance, containing the same or nearly the same factual narrative and supporting details regarding the claimed persecution. {{/usCountry}}

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"Fraudulent asylum claims threaten the safety of the American people, undermine our immigration system, and delay the removal of dangerous criminal illegal aliens," Percival said.

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US crackdown on fraudulent asylum claims

Earlier in May, Percival had announced additional steps to crack down on fraudulent asylum claims.

Following this, in June, ICE issued five Notices of Intent to Fine against Attorney Vinod Doddamani, totalling $255,232.

Move to shift asylum cases to DOJ immigration judges

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The Justice Department’s immigration judges, central to the Trump administration’s deportation agenda, will play a key role in adjudicating asylum applications under a regulation announced Monday, reported Bloomberg.

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The interim final rule from US Citizenship and Immigration Services amends regulations to allow asylum officers to refer certain affirmative asylum applications from noncitizens to immigration judges, without first interviewing the individual, the report added.

(with inputs from agencies)