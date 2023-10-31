Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Indian-origin man charged with murder of Indian woman in UK

Indian-origin man charged with murder of Indian woman in UK

PTI |
Oct 31, 2023 07:48 AM IST

According to local media reports, Mehak Sharma is believed to have arrived in the UK from India only recently.

A 23-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with the murder of an Indian woman who was found with stab wounds at a home in Croydon in south London.

Image for representation.(AFP)

Shail Sharma remains in custody after Mehak Sharma was pronounced dead after police and paramedics were called to the property on Sunday evening.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Metropolitan Police said that the victim’s next of kin have been informed and a special post-mortem will take place on Tuesday.

“Mehak’s next of kin have been informed and formal identification awaits,” the Met Police said.

“A special post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 31 October,” the police said.

According to local media reports, Mehak is believed to have arrived in the UK from India only recently.

Her relationship, if any, with the murder suspect remains unknown.

Shail Sharma was arrested at the scene at Ash Tree Way in Croydon on Sunday and is due to appear before Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

“Anyone with information that may assist the investigation, including anyone who saw or heard a disturbance on Sunday afternoon at the address in Ash Tree Way, is asked to call police,” the Met Police said.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP