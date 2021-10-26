Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Indo-Canadian Anita Anand appointed Canada’s defence minister
world news

Indo-Canadian Anita Anand appointed Canada’s defence minister

Anita Anand has been promoted to the critical defence portfolio after being praised by Justin Trudeau for her success in procuring Covid-19 vaccines for the country.
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (let) and governor-general Mary May Simon (right) defence minister Anita Anand during the cabinet's swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario. (REUTERS)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 11:20 PM IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Amit Chanda

Indo-Canadian Anita Anand became just the second woman to be appointed Canada’s minister of national defence as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his new Cabinet on Wednesday.

The Ministers were sworn in by governor-general Mary May Simon in a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

Anand, who was the first Hindu to be become a cabinet minister when she was appointed minister of public services and procurement in 2019, has been promoted to the critical defence portfolio after being praised by Trudeau for her success in procuring Covid-19 vaccines for the country. Anand, who is of Tamilian-Punjabi heritage, replaced incumbent Harjit Sajjan, who appears to have been demoted, as he was named minister of international development and and minister responsible for Pacific economic development Canada.

Sajjan’s departure from defence, which he held since 2015 when Trudeau first became PM, was widely expected as he was criticized for the institutional sexual misconduct crisis that erupted in the Canadian Armed Forces under his watch.

Anand, 54, was described by Trudeau as his minister for vaccines and was among the Liberal Party’s star campaigners for the September 20 elections. She is the first woman to serve as defence minister since Kim Campbell in the 1990s.

RELATED STORIES

Surprisingly, Bardish Chagger, former minister of diversity and inclusion and youth, was dropped from the cabinet. However, making her debut as a minister is 32-year-old Kamal Khera, who was born in Delhi, and is from the Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area. A former parliamentary secretary, Khera won praise as she went back to her profession of nursing as the pandemic first arrived in Canada in the spring of 2020 and was the first Canadian MP to be infected.

However, there were only three Indo-Canadians named to the 38-member cabinet (not including Trudeau), which previously each new cabinet announced by the PM, in 2015 and 2019, had featured four.

The cabinet, as was the case earlier, has gender parity.

There were some major changes other than Sajjan being shifted. outgoing foreign minister Marc Garneau has not returned to the cabinet and has been replaced by Melanie Joly.

Outgoing health minister Patty Hajdu, often criticised for her handling of the coronavirus crisis, remains in the ministry but in charge of indigenous services and minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario.Taking her place heading the health ministry is Jean-Yves Duclos.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

China provides $1 mn to Afghanistan after Wang Yi, Mullah Baradar meet in Doha

Iran says cyberattack closes gas stations across country

Imran Khan names new ISI chief ending standoff with Pakistan Army

Pak PM Imran Khan clears appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as ISI chief
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP