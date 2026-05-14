Indo-Canadian trucker jailed for accident that claimed life of Olympian

Toronto: An Indo-Canadian trucker has been sentenced to prison for causing an accident that claimed the life of an Olympian.

Trucks drive towards the Canada-US border in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, Canada (Photograph for representative purpose only). (Bloomberg)

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Sukhwinder Sidhu will serve a two-and-a-half year prison sentence and will be barred from driving for being responsible for the crash that killed Alexandra Paul, who represented Canada in figure skating at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Sidhu, 31, was driving a transport truck as it sped through a construction zone and rammed into multiple parked vehicles including the car with Paul, and her then 10-month-old son, who suffered serious injuries. The accident occurred on August 22, 2023 in Melancthon, a township in the province of Ontario.

Three others suffered serious and life-altering injuries, according to Canadian media reports.

Sidhu had been driving for 16 hours straight and going far over the speed limit at the time of the tragedy.

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{{^usCountry}} Paul was studying towards becoming a lawyer at the time of her death. She was married to Mitchell Islam, who was also her partner at the Sochi ice dance competition. He told the court, “The family I dreamed of will never be whole,” according to the outlet CTV News. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paul was studying towards becoming a lawyer at the time of her death. She was married to Mitchell Islam, who was also her partner at the Sochi ice dance competition. He told the court, “The family I dreamed of will never be whole,” according to the outlet CTV News. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In an apology rendered in the court, Sidhu said, “Not a day goes by where I do not think about the life that was lost, the pain that I caused and the people whose lives were changed forever because of my actions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an apology rendered in the court, Sidhu said, “Not a day goes by where I do not think about the life that was lost, the pain that I caused and the people whose lives were changed forever because of my actions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The mishap that claimed Paul’s life is among the prominent instances of accidents involving Indian-origin truck drivers in Canada. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mishap that claimed Paul’s life is among the prominent instances of accidents involving Indian-origin truck drivers in Canada. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Among the most horrific accidents in Canadian history was the death of 16 persons, mostly members of the junior ice hockey Humboldt Broncos team, when the coach they were riding in was struck by a truck driven by Jaskirat Singh Sidhu. That tragedy occurred in April 2018 in the province of Saskatchewan. Sidhu was in jail for three years and is currently challenging a deportation order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the most horrific accidents in Canadian history was the death of 16 persons, mostly members of the junior ice hockey Humboldt Broncos team, when the coach they were riding in was struck by a truck driven by Jaskirat Singh Sidhu. That tragedy occurred in April 2018 in the province of Saskatchewan. Sidhu was in jail for three years and is currently challenging a deportation order. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirudh Bhattacharyya ...Read More Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb. Read Less

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