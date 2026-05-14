...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Indo-Canadian trucker jailed for accident that claimed life of Olympian

Sukhwinder Sidhu will serve a two-and-a-half year prison sentence and will be barred from driving for being responsible for the crash that killed Alexandra Paul, who represented Canada in figure skating at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics

Published on: May 14, 2026 02:34 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Advertisement

Toronto: An Indo-Canadian trucker has been sentenced to prison for causing an accident that claimed the life of an Olympian.

Trucks drive towards the Canada-US border in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, Canada (Photograph for representative purpose only). (Bloomberg)

Sukhwinder Sidhu will serve a two-and-a-half year prison sentence and will be barred from driving for being responsible for the crash that killed Alexandra Paul, who represented Canada in figure skating at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Sidhu, 31, was driving a transport truck as it sped through a construction zone and rammed into multiple parked vehicles including the car with Paul, and her then 10-month-old son, who suffered serious injuries. The accident occurred on August 22, 2023 in Melancthon, a township in the province of Ontario.

Three others suffered serious and life-altering injuries, according to Canadian media reports.

Sidhu had been driving for 16 hours straight and going far over the speed limit at the time of the tragedy.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

prison sentence toronto accident
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Indo-Canadian trucker jailed for accident that claimed life of Olympian
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.