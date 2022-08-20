Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case: Health ministry
The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, with more than 40,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox.
Indonesia has confirmed its first monkeypox infection, the health ministry said on Saturday.
Neighbouring Singapore reported its first case of monkeypox last month and had confirmed 15 as of Aug 5. Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, the Philippines and Thailand have also confirmed cases.
Also read: Monkeypox cases jumped 20% last week to 35,000 across 92 countries: WHO
The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, with more than 40,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox, including a handful of deaths, in over 80 countries where the virus is not endemic.
