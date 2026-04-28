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Indonesia train collision death toll rises to 14 as rescuers work to remove trapped passengers

The collision between a commuter train and a long-distance train happened late on Monday in Bekasi, just outside Jakarta.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 09:02 am IST
Reuters |
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The death toll from a train collision near the Indonesian capital Jakarta has risen to 14 with another 84 injured, the train operator said on Tuesday, as rescuers worked to extract survivors still trapped in the wreckage.

A man is consoled by his wife as he cries while looking for his sister following a deadly collision between a commuter line train and a long-distance train, in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, (Reuters)

The collision between a commuter train and a long-distance train happened late on Monday in Bekasi, just outside Jakarta.

Bobby Rasyidi, chief executive of Indonesia's state railway firm PT KAI, said the death toll had risen to 14 and that evacuation work was still ongoing.

Mohammad Syafii, the head of Indonesia's search and rescue agency, told a press conference early on Tuesday that it was a delicate process to rescue survivors from the mangled carriages.

"We needed to involve personnel with certain skills to perform a measured extrication," he said. "There are some victims who are alive to this minute and we're hoping to extricate them, but they're still pinned by the train material."

After visiting a hospital in Bekasi, President Prabowo Subianto said he had agreed to build a flyover near the train tracks to help resolve heavy traffic congestion, adding that authorities would investigate the collision. He said large parts of the train network are not well-maintained.

Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) is investigating the crash. On Tuesday, rescuers and people descended upon the train station, some looking for their relatives. A man was seen crying while holding his brother's bloody bag. Heriyati, a passenger, said she initially intended to use the women's only carriage but opted for the one behind it. She had been on a call with her husband asking him to pick her up from the station when the collision occurred.

"I haven't even finished with the call and the trains collided," she said.

Commuter line trains are some of the busiest in Jakarta, the world's most populous city. On Tuesday, PT KAI said several commuter train trips were cut short due to the crash.

Land transport accidents are common in Indonesia. A train collision in West Java province in 2024 killed four people and injured dozens. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto, Willy Kurniawan, and Tri Iswanto; Editing by John Mair and David Stanway)

 
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