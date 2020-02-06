e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Indonesian woman acquitted of blasphemy for taking dog into mosque

Indonesian woman acquitted of blasphemy for taking dog into mosque

Blasphemy is a criminal offence in Indonesia with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

world Updated: Feb 06, 2020 07:13 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Cibinong (Indonesia)
A video that circulated online in Muslim-majority Indonesia last July shows a dog running around a mosque in the West Java district of Bogor while a visibly upset Margareth argues with shocked worshipers.
A video that circulated online in Muslim-majority Indonesia last July shows a dog running around a mosque in the West Java district of Bogor while a visibly upset Margareth argues with shocked worshipers.(Reuters Representative Image)
         

An Indonesian woman who doctors say should receive psychiatric treatment was acquitted on Wednesday of blasphemy charges for taking a dog into a mosque.

Suzethe Margareth was released after a panel of three judges at Cibinong District Court in West Java province absolved her of the charges because of her mental health.

“The defendant cannot be convicted because of her inability to take responsibility as she has psychiatric disorders,” presiding judge Indra Meinantha Vidi said in the ruling, “What she has done was part of her mental illness.” Many Muslims consider dogs to be impure.

A video that circulated online in Muslim-majority Indonesia last July shows a dog running around a mosque in the West Java district of Bogor while a visibly upset Margareth argues with shocked worshipers.

Angered conservative Muslims pressured police to bring the case to court.

Blasphemy is a criminal offence in Indonesia with a maximum penalty of five years in prison. The dog, which was chased out of the mosque, died a day later when it was hit by a car as members of an animal welfare group tried to capture it.

tags
top news
‘We want development, BJP wants division’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘We want development, BJP wants division’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
‘Site too far from Ayodhya’: Muslim litigants on land allotted for mosque
‘Site too far from Ayodhya’: Muslim litigants on land allotted for mosque
They might turn Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh after Feb 8: Owaisi
They might turn Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh after Feb 8: Owaisi
In Trump’s impeachment, 4 months, 28,000 pages and one loose end
In Trump’s impeachment, 4 months, 28,000 pages and one loose end
Collateral damage, tweets Kunal Kamra after AI cancels his namesake’s ticket
Collateral damage, tweets Kunal Kamra after AI cancels his namesake’s ticket
Chinese woman’s family misses her Indian wedding due to coronavirus travel ban
Chinese woman’s family misses her Indian wedding due to coronavirus travel ban
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news