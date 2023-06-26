Did OceanGate CEO actively pursue wealthy clients for fatal dive? Industry expert called him ‘predatory’

OceanGate's CEO, Stockton Rush, has been accused of actively seeking out wealthy clients to participate in his costly deep-sea submersible trips to the Titanic. Industry expert Patrick Lahey, president of Triton Submarines, described Rush's approach as "predatory," highlighting his ability to convince even those aware of the risks involved.

French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet was among those persuaded by Rush, leading to his tragic demise along with Rush and three other passengers when the vessel suffered a catastrophic implosion.

Lahey's Warnings and Concerns Ignored

Patrick Lahey, who was acquainted with Nargeolet, revealed that he had warned him against joining the ill-fated dive. Lahey expressed his candid concerns about the operation and its lack of safety precautions. He even described Rush's pursuit as predatory, emphasizing how he could convince individuals despite the known risks involved.Lahey lamented the fact that Nargeolet ended up in the middle of a tragedy, believing he may have thought he could help avoid it.

Lahey had cautioned Nargeolet that participating in the OceanGate expedition would inadvertently endorse and legitimize the operation.

Safety Concerns Dismissed by Rush

Lahey had previously cautioned Nargeolet about Rush's disregard for safety concerns. Rush had dismissed warnings about the Titan, referring to it as a "monstrosity" constructed with outdated and unpredictable parts. Rob McCallum, a consultant for OceanGate, had also raised concerns about the lack of certification for the submersible, asserting that it put passengers' lives at risk. However, Rush disregarded these concerns and labeled them as baseless cries and personal insults.

Echoes of Concern and Tragic Outcome

Lahey revealed that he had received messages from others he had warned against joining the OceanGate expedition, expressing gratitude for his cautionary advice.

The devastating fate of the submersible, claiming the lives of Stockton Rush, British explorer Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman, validated the concerns expressed by Lahey and others.

